Regional coop. to resolve Afghanistan issues not interference

According to Russian Sputnik, Iran’s special envoy Hassan Kazemi Qomi said it is necessary for Iran and Afghanistan to set up a joint security and information exchange committee in order to counter terrorist threats.

He also urged that the neighbors of Afghanistan should provide assistance to Afghanistan within the framework of a coordination or security committee.

The neighbors of Afghanistan can cooperate with Kabul by training the security forces, exchanging information, and providing equipment, he added.

Terrorism is not confined to boundaries so instability and lack of security in Afghanistan will affect its neighbors and the entire region, Kazemi Qomi warned, noting that the stability of Afghanistan directly depends on the formation of an inclusive and popular government in that country.

The Moscow format for consultations on Afghanistan, which was held in the Russian capital on November 16, called for respect for all Afghan ethnic groups and minorities in a bid to create national reconciliation in the war-torn country.

Following the meeting, Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan resolutely demanded that Washington completely unfreeze the Afghan assets.

