UN vows to support Iran in refugees affairs: WFP

Speaking in a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Sunday while presenting a copy of her credential, she submitted a comprehensive report on the programs of this international organization active in the humanitarian affairs in the field of food security and called for the continued cooperation and interaction of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the UN body to advance its duties in Iran and the region.

She expressed her gratitude to the Islamic Republic for admitting millions of Afghan citizens, including refugees and displaced persons, and emphasized the World Food Program's commitment to support Iran as one of the largest refugee-hosting countries.

Iranian foreign minister, for his part, wished her success in her new mission and emphasized the continuation of Iranian government's approach in cooperating and interacting with various specialized or affiliated organizations of the United Nations including the World Food Program (WFP).

Araghchi pointed out that managing the humanitarian crisis, especially the situation of refugees and migrants in the West Asian region, requires comprehensive cooperation in the regional and international arena, especially from European countries.

MA/6345200