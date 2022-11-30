Iran energy min. arrives in Ashgabat for high-profile talks

Upon his arrival at Ashgabat Airport, Mehrabian was highly welcomed by Turkmen officials.

According to the scheduled program, Iran's energy minister will meet and hold talks with the Turkmen President, Deputy Prime Minister, and senior officials of this country.

The resumption of energy exchange between the two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan, the possibility of transiting Turkmenistan's electricity, the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, dredging and upgrading of Harirud and Atrak rivers will be discussed with Turkmen officials during the visit.

Cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabat in the preparation of a tripartite cooperation agreement between Iran, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan regarding the Harirud river will be among the other main topics of discussion between Iranian energy minister and Turkmen officials.

