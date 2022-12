The Lebanese-based Al Mayadeen on Sunday announced that the sound of explosion has been heard in Nineveh province and a district in east part of Mosul.

Also, Baghdad Today news network reported that an explosion has been heard around the city of Mosul.

According to the report, rockets have hit the heights of an area in Al-Hamdaniya District in Nineveh Governorate.

The source of these rockets is still unknown.

Any further details have not yet been released in this regard.

