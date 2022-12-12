Taliban destroys ISIL hideout in eastern Afghanistan

According to local officials in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, two ISIL members were killed and one was injured in the fourth security district of Jalalabad city during a special operation of the Taliban.

During the operation, the ISIL hideout was also destroyed and some weapons and ammunition were confiscated by the Taliban.

The operation came as ISIL forces have escalated their sabotage acts in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

Ten days ago, the ISIL group claimed the responsibility for attacking the Pakistani embassy in Kabul.

ISIL claimed the attack was carried out by two of its members armed with "medium and sniper weapons" and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present in the courtyard of the embassy.

