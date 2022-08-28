Loading, unloading in Hormozgan ports hit over 1m tons 

During the said period, 1,058,560 tons of goods were unloaded and loaded in the ports east of Hormozgan, Director of Ports and Maritime Affairs of Shahid Bahonar and East of Hormozgan said.

Hamid Reza Mohammad Hosseini Takhti added that 790,463 tons were registered in the non-oil sector and 268,097 tons in the oil sector.

The major oil and non-oil exported goods include oil derivatives, agricultural products, road and construction machinery that have been exported to the Persian Gulf countries, he pointed out.

Shahid Bahonar port plays an important role in exporting non-oil, oil, transportation of goods, and domestic and international passenger transportation.

AMK/FNA14010606000316