Loading, unloading over 89m tons of goods in S Iran

The director general of the Ports and Maritime Department of Hormozgan Province said that 89 million and 294 thousand tons of goods were loaded or unloaded at the provincial ports.

Hossein Abbasnejad went on to say that 69 million and 595 thousand of various oil and non-oil commodities were loaded or unloaded over the past 11 months at Shahid Rajaee port.

He announced the displacement of 26 million and 432,000 tons of exported goods and over 10 million types of non-oil imported goods during the 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year in the province's ports.

Shahid Rajaee Port is one of the ports of Bandar Abbas in southern Hormozgan Province and lies on the north shores of the Strait of Hormuz.

