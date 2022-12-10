Iran-Africa trade exchanges mark 39% surge: official

The deputy head of the Iran-Africa Merchants Club Rouhollah Latifi said that the trade volume between Iran and Africa stood at over 1.5 million dollars from March 21 to November 21.

He went on to say that more than 1.9 million tons of commodities worth over 1.5 billion dollars were exchanged between Iran and states of Africa during the said period.

The volume indicated a 10.5 percent rise in terms of tonnage and a 39 percent growth in terms of value, he further noted.

During this period, 1.844,601 tons of Iranian goods worth $990 million and $569,000 were exported to 38 African states, showing a 9 percent increase in weight and a 36 percent surge in value, he underlined.

