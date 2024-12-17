  1. Politics
Iran FM spox:

US, Germany fully complicit in Gaza genocide

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said that the US and Germany are aiding and abetting genocide by continued weapons transfers to Israel that have made them fully complicit in the Gaza genocide.

In a post on his X account late on Monday, Baghaei wrote, “The UN Special Rapporteur, Ben Saul, says: Germany & the United States supply 99% of the weapons exported to Israel. They could stop this conflict overnight if they stopped the weapons that kill the Palestinians”.

“US and Germany are aiding and abetting genocide by continued weapons transfers to Israel that have made them fully complicit in  Gaza genocide‌,” he added.

“Indeed, they are defying all legal norms revolving around 'respect & ensure respect' for IHL as well as their international obligations on prevention & punishment of genocide. They must be held to account for their wrongful & criminal acts,” he further noted.

