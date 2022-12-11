Taliban determined to develop trade relations with Iran: spox

Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada stated on Sunday that $350 million worth of products were exchanged between Iran and Afghanistan in the first six months of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).

In this period, the Taliban exported $5 million worth of products to Iran, he added.

Taliban imported products including gasoline, diesel, cement, and electricity from Iran, valued at $350 million, he noted.

Taliban government is trying to expand trade and economic activity between Iran and Afghanistan, the spokesman emphasized.

Earlier, Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a talk with the Deputy Iran Ambassador to Kabul had called for increasing trade between the two countries.

