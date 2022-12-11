  1. Economy
Dec 11, 2022, 1:10 PM

Taliban determined to develop trade relations with Iran: spox

Taliban determined to develop trade relations with Iran: spox

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Stating that $350 million worth of trade was exchanged between Iran and Afghanistan, the Spokesman for the Taliban Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the Taliban is determined to expand trade ties with Iran.

Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada stated on Sunday that $350 million worth of products were exchanged between Iran and Afghanistan in the first six months of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).

In this period, the Taliban exported $5 million worth of products to Iran, he added.

Taliban imported products including gasoline, diesel, cement, and electricity from Iran, valued at $350 million, he noted. 

Taliban government is trying to expand trade and economic activity between Iran and Afghanistan, the spokesman emphasized.

Earlier, Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a talk with the Deputy Iran Ambassador to Kabul had called for increasing trade between the two countries.

MA/FNA14010920000217

News Code 194761
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News