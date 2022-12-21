  1. World
Dec 21, 2022, 7:51 PM

Gambia foils alleged coup attempt, arrests four soldiers

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Gambian authorities have foiled a military coup attempt and arrested four soldiers plotting to overthrow President Adama Barrow's administration, the government said on Wednesday.

The Gambian Armed Forces High Command arrested four soldiers linked to the alleged coup after a military operation on Tuesday, the government said on Wednesday in a statement.

Coup attempts are not uncommon in the Gambia, a tiny West African country of 2.5 million almost entirely surrounded by Senegal, media reported.

"Based on intelligence reports... some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government," the government said on Wednesday. The army is in pursuit of three other alleged accomplices and investigations are ongoing, it added.

There were no details on whether the coup attempt was linked to the previous government. 

