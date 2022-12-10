  1. Politics
Dec 10, 2022, 1:40 PM

NATO warns 'full blown' war with Russia ‘a real possibility'

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – The Secretary-General of NATO warned in an interview on Friday that the war between Russia and Ukraine may get out of control and turn into a full-fledged war between NATO and Moscow.

“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Mr. Stoltenberg said in an interview released on Friday with the Norwegian journalist Anne Lindmo, in which he added that there was “no doubt” a full-blown war against NATO was a “real possibility.”

The NATO chief emphasized the importance of continued military support for Ukraine.

He declined to answer when pressed on whether NATO’s member nations should agree to provide more advanced, long-range offensive weaponry — something NATO allies, including the United States, have avoided to keep from inviting a direct confrontation with Russia.

