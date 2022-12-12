  1. World
  2. Europe
Dec 12, 2022, 12:50 PM

Sweden to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems

Sweden to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Sweden will provide the ninth aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is 50% larger than the previous one.

This was announced by Pål Jonson, Swedish Defense Minister at a joint briefing with Oleksii Reznikov, the Defense Minister of Ukraine in Odessa city.

According to him, helping Ukraine is a priority for Sweden, and it will support Ukraine in the future.

In this package, Sweden provides air defense systems, components for another air defense system and winter ammunition for the Ukrainian military, mil.n.ua news website reported.

According to the minister, Sweden not only supports Ukraine but also invests in general security.

Pål Jonson also recalled that a few weeks ago, under the EUMAM program, Ukraine was given a mandate to conduct individual, collective and special training of 15,000 soldiers.

The training will take place at several places in the EU countries.

MA/PR

News Code 194812
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News