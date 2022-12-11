No. of casualties in Ukraine strike on Melitopol climbs to 10

"According to preliminary data, two people have been killed, and ten have been wounded. Those injured are receiving all the necessary medical aid," a statement on his Telegram channel said, TASS reported.

The official specified that rescuers are working on site and the clearing of the debris continues.

"A camping ground where on Saturday night people, civilians, where dining out and the facility’s employees were working, has been completely destroyed," he wrote, stressing that all those injured will receive the utmost assistance.

According to his information, the shelling of Melitopol’s outskirts occurred at 21:00 with two HIMARS rockets downed by air defense systems and four reaching their targets.

MNA/PR