Putin, Armenian PM discuss regional security

At the beginning of the meeting, Pashinyan said he wanted to discuss "regional matters" with the Russian president. "The situation remains to be tense. The most important problem in our region is the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement," the Armenian prime minister said.

"Regrettably, we see that tensions in the zone of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh are growing," he added.

Putin, for his part, noted that they always have something to discuss with the Armenian prime minister. He also recalled that Russia is Armenia’s leading trade and economic partner, TASS reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to attend the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) summit. The EAEU, established in January 2015, consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

MP/PR