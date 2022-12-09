Canada adds illegal sanctions on Russia, Iran

In an interventionist move o Friday, Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, Iran, and Myanmar, citing alleged human rights violations by their governments.

The measures included sanctions against 33 current or former senior Russian officials and six entities involved in alleged "systematic human rights violations" against Russian citizens who protested against Russia's Ukraine operation, the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.

"There is more work to be done, but Canada will never stop standing up for human rights," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly claimed.

The Canadian government has over the past month imposed a series of sanctions against a number of Iranian entities and individuals over what it claimed was “Iran’s rights violations” and “suppression” of foreign-backed riots after the death of a young woman in the country’s capital.

Western-provoked riots have hit some Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died at a hospital in Tehran on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station.

An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, rather than alleged beatings by the police.

The riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

