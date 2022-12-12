Putin, Aliyev discuss implementation of trilateral agreements

The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan previously spoke by phone on November 26 and 22. At the time, the leaders also discussed the implementation of trilateral agreements, ensuring security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and restoring transportation links in the South Caucasus.

"Some practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, and October 31 of this year, including plans to restore economic and logistical ties in the South Caucasus, have been discussed," the statement said.

The Kremlin said it was agreed to maintain communication.

The long-running conflict in Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities eventually ended with a Russian-brokered tripartite cease-fire declaration signed in November 2020, with the two former Soviet states agreeing to deploy Russian peacekeepers in the conflict zone to begin negotiations to demarcate the border.

SKHA/PR