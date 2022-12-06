  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Dec 6, 2022, 8:30 AM

7 killed in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif bus bombing

7 killed in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif bus bombing

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – A roadside bomb has killed seven petroleum company employees aboard a bus in northern Afghanistan, a provincial police spokesman said.

"The bomb was placed in a cart by the roadside. It was detonated as the bus arrived," said Asif Waziri, of the Balkh police department in Mazar-i-Sharif, on Tuesday.

Waziri told AFP news agency that Tuesday's blast happened around 7:00 am (0230 GMT) near Sayed Abad Square in the city.

He said six people were injured in the blast.

Further details were not immediately available, and there has been no claim of responsibility.

7 killed in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif bus bombing

At least 19 people were killed and 24 others wounded earlier this month by a blast at a madrassa in Aybak, southeast of Mazar-i-Sharif.

MNA/

News Code 194543

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News