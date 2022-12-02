  1. World
Dec 2, 2022, 2:53 PM

Explosion hits mosque in Afghan capital

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – News sources on Friday afternoon reported an explosion that hit a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The blast occurred in the Darul Aman region in Kabul's 6th district.

So far, the type of explosion and the number of possible casualties are not known.

No further details have been published so far.

