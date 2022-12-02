Explosion hits mosque in Afghan capital

The blast occurred in the Darul Aman region in Kabul's 6th district.
So far, the type of explosion and the number of possible casualties are not known.
No further details have been published so far.
TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – News sources on Friday afternoon reported an explosion that hit a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul.
