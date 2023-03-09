Senior Taliban governor killed in Afghanistan explosion

Media reported an explosion in the governor's office of Balkh province in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday

The reports said that governor Mohammad Dawood Muzamal was killed in the blast.

The spokesman of the Taliban police command in Balkh confirmed to mediathat Mohammad Dawood Muzamal, the Taliban governor in Balkh province, was killed in the blst.

According to Mohammad Asif Waziri, two "civilians" also lost their lives in the blast.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban government, also confirmed that Mr. Muzamal was killed in the explosion.

It is said that the explosion occurred inside the building of the provincial governor's office. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for today's explosion.

Mohammad Dawood Muzmal was one of the prominent commanders of the Taliban during the war of the group with the former government of Afghanistan and the international troops in the country.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, he was the governor of Nangarhar Province, who led the war against the ISIL. After some time, he was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Interior at the order of the Taliban leader. But five months ago, his post changed and he became the governor of Balkh.

This is the first senior Taliban official at this level to be killed after its takeover of Afghanistan.

