In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman of the Ministry of Affairs, Nasser Kan'ani offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in those terrorist attacks and prayed to Almighty God for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Earlier today, a roadside bomb killed seven petroleum company employees on a bus in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-i-Sharif while another blast in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province injured at least 6 people.

MNA