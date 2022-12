On Monday morning, a car bomb exploded in the city of Qamishli in northern Syria, which is controlled by Kurdish forces.

The explosion occurred near a building that used to be a school and injured one person.

Some sources have suggested that the explosion was caused by the Turkish army's drone attack.

Earlier in October, the official Syrian news agency (SANA) reported an explosion in Qamishli because of the drone attack by the Turkish army.

