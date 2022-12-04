  1. Politics
New rocket attack reported on Turkish military base in Iraq

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – A local official in Iraqi Nineveh province told media that the Turkish military base "Zelikan" in the north of the city of Mosul was targeted with rockets on Sunday afternoon.

According to a local Iraqi Shafaq News website, a local official in Nineveh province announced that the Turkish "Zelikan" military base in the north of Mosul was targeted on Sunday afternoon. 

According to the report, "Mohammed Amin", the director of Zelikan region, said that 8 rockets were fired toward the Turkish military Zelikan base,

He said that the rockets did not cross the distance between Bashiqa area and Zelikan military base, and the location of the missiles is still unknown.

Turkish forces are stationed at Zelikan base in Bashiqa region, northeast of Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province, Iraq. The Iraqi government has repeatedly asked Turkey to end its military presence in northern Iraq and withdraw its troops. Baghdad also considered the Turkish army's repeated air and artillery attacks on northern Iraq as a violation of their country's sovereignty and demanded an end to those violations.

