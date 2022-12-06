  1. World
Turkish army commando killed in N Iraq

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Turkish defense ministry announced on Monday night that one of its commandos was killed in northern Iraq.

The Turkish army force was killed after an explosive device exploded during the Turkish operation Claw-Lock in the north of Iraq.

Turkey believes that PKK is responsible for planting the bomb.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

