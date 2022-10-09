  1. World
Turkish base in northern Iraq comes under attack

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – The Turkish Zilkan (Zelikan) military base, located in northern Iraq, has come under a rocket attack.

Three rockets were fired at the base, located about 6 miles (10km) from the village of Bashiqa in Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq, on Saturday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Two of the rockets fell near the base, while the third one landed in the nearby village.

No casualties were reported.

Zelikan military base, which is the headquarters of Turkish forces in the east of Mosul, has been the target of rocket attacks many times in recent months.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

Baghdad has demanded the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from Iraq and considers Ankara's excuse for keeping Turkish troops inside Iraqi territory unacceptable.

