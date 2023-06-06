Turkish military base in Iraq comes under rocket attacks

A security official on Tuesday confirmed that the Turkish military base was attacked.

But the official did not provide any information regarding the possible damage or causalities.

Arab media outlets reported that the artillery of the Turkish base was targeted by several rockets.

Turkish army and news sources have not commented on the issue yet.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

Turkish forces are stationed at the Zelikan base in the Bashiqa region, northeast of Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province, Iraq.

Baghdad has demanded the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from Iraq and considers Ankara's excuse for keeping Turkish troops inside Iraqi territory unacceptable.

MP/FNA14020316000763