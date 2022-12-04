Turkish military base targeted in Iraq with four rockets

Iraqi news sources announced that the sound of several massive explosions was heard in Mosul, northern Iraq on Saturday evening.

Sabereen News Telegram channel reported that four explosions were heard in Iraq’s Mosul.

The report also added that these blasts took place at Zelikan military base located in the "Bashiqa" area. This military base is the location of the Turkish army.

Some other sources reported that thick smoke rose from this military base in Mosul. Moments later, Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported that the Turkish military base was targeted by four Grad rockets.

This is while Turkish military bases in northern Iraq have always been targeted with rocket and drone attacks by unknown groups in the past months.

