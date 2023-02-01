Turkish base in Iraq's Mosul comes under heavy rocket attack

An Iraqi security source reported that eight grad missiles hit the Zelikan military base in Mosul on Wednesday morning.

According to the source, the casualties of the attack are still unknown.

Some news sources, including Al Mayadeen, reported that the base was targeted with 20 rockets.

Zelikan military base, which is the headquarters of Turkish forces in the east of Mosul, has been the target of rocket attacks many times in recent months.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

Baghdad has demanded the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from Iraq and considers Ankara's excuse for keeping Turkish troops inside Iraqi territory unacceptable.

MNA/5697847