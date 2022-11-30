  1. Politics
Iran summons French envoy over foreign minister remarks

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – The French ambassador to Tehran was summoned by the Iranian foreign ministry on Wednesday to lodge a protest over the anti-Iran remarks by the French foreign minister.

The French ambassador to Iran, Nicolas Roche, was summoned by the Iranian foreign ministry on Wednesday following the unacceptable statements recently made by the French Foreign Minister in the French National Assembly and the approval of an interventionist resolution in the parliament regarding the recent developments in Iran.

In that meeting with the French ambassador on Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' compound, the slamic Republic of Iran lodged a strong protest against the baseless accusations made by the French authorities against Iran and also the unacceptable interventions were denounced and condemned.

The Iranian foreign ministry has summoned different European countries' ambassadors recently over their respective countries' authorities' meddlesome remarks and actions.

