Iran summons Italian ambassador

Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone was summoned to Iranian foreign ministry on Thursday to convey to him Iran's strong protest against the continuation of meddlesome remarks by some Italian politicians about the country's internal affairs.

In a meeting with the Italian ambassador at the foreign ministry compound, it was stressed to him Iran considers as void of legitimacy and unacceptable to exercise double standards when it comes to human rights, telling him, it is the Western countries that are violating the Iranian nation's human rights and it is the Iranian people that are being hurt by their sanctions.

It was also stressed to the ambassador that the negative and senseless stances of some Italian officials have nothing to do with the history of the relations between the two countries.

The Italian ambassador stated in the meeting that he will convey Iran's viewpoints to his respective government at the earliest.

