Iran summons Germany envoy over Berlin's support for riots

Following the continuation of interference of German officials regarding the internal developments in Iran and their supportive stance in favor of the rioters, insecurity, and instability in Iran, the German Ambassador Hans-Udo Muzel was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday night to hear Iran's strong protest.

Iran’s strong protest about Germany's continuous and unacceptable interference in the Islamic Republic of Iran's internal affairs was conveyed to the German envoy in Iran.

The German ambassador was also informed that German officials' selective approach and double standards in dealing with overthrowing efforts are considered as good for some nations, and bad for some other nations, which is quite regretful.

Also, Germany's support for the deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and providing Iraq with weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) led to the martyrdom of thousands of innocent Iranian citizens, including hundreds of Kurdish Iranian girls, and that country's cooperation with the United States in imposing its illegitimate sanctions were quoted as reasons why that country cannot preach Iran to observe the human right.

The German ambassador said that he will immediately reflect Iran's protest to his country's concerned officials.

