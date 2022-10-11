Generating 88k MW electricity is Iran’s privilege in SCO

The existence of more than 88,000 megawatt electricity capacity in the country is an asset for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Homayoon Haeri stated on Tuesday.

He also said that the high potential of Iran’s electricity grid both in terms of production and internal electricity networks are sufficient condition for presence of Iran in Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Turning to the construction of power plants, Haeri pointed out that Iran enjoys high potentials and capabilities in the construction of power plants which can be very effective in exchanging energy with the SCO’s member states.

Earlier, Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian had said that exchanging electricity with the SCO member states will be put atop agenda, adding that Iran has presently established electricity exchange with some of SCO member states.

MA/IRN84909203