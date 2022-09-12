12th Iran int’l exhibition of renewable energy kicks off

The inauguration ceremony of The 12th International Exhibition of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency began on Monday, September 12, in the presence of Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Iran's Deputy Energy Minister and Head of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) Mahmoud Kamani plus a number of foreign guests.

The exhibition will be held on September 12-15, 2022 at the Permanent Place of Tehran International Exhibitions and there are 97 domestic and foreign companies.

On the sidelines of the 12th International Exhibition of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, five press conferences titled financing the construction of renewable power plants, energy efficiency, and policy-making and energy programs, supportive and legal tools, developing knowledge-based technology, empowering and examining the challenges of domestic construction will be held.

