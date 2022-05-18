  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 18, 2022, 12:30 PM

Armed clashes break out between Palestinians, Zionists in WB

Armed clashes break out between Palestinians, Zionists in WB

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Media sources reported on Wednesday morning that Jenin in the northern West Bank witnessed heavy armed clashes between Zionist forces and Palestinians.

The forces of the Zionist regime raided areas in the Palestinian city of Jenin in the northern West Bank on Wednesday morning and surrounded several houses.

Following the Zionists' attack on Jenin, the Resistance fighters engaged in a fierce armed conflict with the occupiers and threw hand grenades at them.

According to local sources, the Zionists raided the house of a young Palestinian in the town near Jenin and arrested him.

The Zionists also caused a lot of damage to the house of this Palestinian. 

As many as 20 Palestinian youths were arrested by Zionist forces in Jenin and other parts of the occupied West Bank this morning.

RHM/5492898

News Code 186921
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186921/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News