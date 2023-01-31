  1. Economy
49m tons of goods loaded, unloaded in Bushehr ports

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Over 49 million tons of commodities have been loaded and unloaded in the ports of Iran’s Bushehr, an official said.

In the first 10 months of the current year (starting on March 21), the unloading and loading of oil and non-oil goods at ports in the province reached 49 million and 691,000 tons, the director-general of the Ports and Maritime Department of Iran’s Bushehr province.

The figure shows a 17 percent surge compared to the same period last year, Mohammad Shakibi Nasab added.

He went on to say that, the amount of unloading and loading of non-oil goods accounts for 8 million and 493,000 tons.

The amount of unloading and loading of oil goods is reported to be 41 million and 197 thousand tons, he further noted. 

Earlier on Nov. 29, data released by the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran showed that over 142 million tons of goods were unloaded and loaded in the Iranian ports in the first 8 months of the current Iranian year of 1401.

