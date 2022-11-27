Turkish fighter jets target N Syria, 2 forces killed in Iraq

According to Syria Live Map, the attacks of the Turkish army fighter jets continued in different areas of northern Syria on Sunday morning and the positions of the Syrian Kurdish forces were bombarded.

Turkish fighter jets attacked the joint positions of the Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Syrian army in Tal Rifat and around the Menagh Military Airbase.

The attack of Turkish fighter jets on the Menagh airbase in the northern outskirts of Aleppo, which is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian army, also continued in the following hours of the morning.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday the death of two Turkish soldiers and the wounding of three others by Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) gunfire in northern Iraq, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar announced that Turkey has launched the "Operation Claw-Sword" offensive with airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in both Iraq and Syria.

Last Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Turkey is planning to continue its offensive aimed at "eliminating terrorist bases" in northern Iraq and Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had pointed to the possibility of ground forces participating in the Turkish offensive in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has targeted Kurdish groups in the two neighboring countries over the last week, in retaliation for a recent bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and injured 80 more. The Kurdish groups have denied any involvement in the bombing.

