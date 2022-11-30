PKK senior member killed in northern Iraq: Turkey

Fatma Onur, code-named Kinda Maras, was targeted in an operation by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in the Sinjar region, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Onur was a so-called senior member of the intelligence wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which she joined in the 1990s from the UK, according to the sources.

Turkey conducted air strikes in northern Iraq and Syria from the night of November 19 into the morning of November 20. The strikes were inflicted on the bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has blamed the PKK and Syrian Kurds for the November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul that killed six people.

