Bomb in Istanbul attack made via social media guidelines

"I can inform you that the bomb used on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul was made through social media channels, that is, it was created 'live' through a social media channel. We have information that the bomb was produced and laid using a mobile phone of a Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) member under the code name Haji, with links the United States," Suleyman Soylusaid at a cybercrime seminar, media reported.

Ahlam Albashir, a woman detained on suspicion of the terrorist attack, claims she knew nothing about the contents of the package with the explosive device and thought it had a box of chocolates inside, according to the Turkish interior minister, Sputnik reported.

On November 13, an explosion occurred on Istiklal Avenue in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 others were injured. Albashir confessed to having links with the PKK. Turkish authorities believe that the perpetrator entered the country from Syria.

