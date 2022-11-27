22 militias killed in northern Syria, Iraq in two days

The Ministry of Defense of Turkey announced on Sunday that 22 Kurdish militants, including 10 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq and 12 members of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the north of Syria were killed during the country's military operations in the last two days.

News sources reported that at least 125 militants and civilians have been killed or wounded in Turkish air operations in the Kurdish areas in northern Syria over five days.

Simultaneously, with the intensification of Ankara’s threats regarding ground attacks on northern Syria, the media have released footage depicting the entry of Turkish military equipment to the north of Syria.

Last Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Turkey is planning to continue its offensive aimed at "eliminating terrorist bases" in northern Iraq and Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had pointed to the possibility of ground forces participating in the Turkish offensive in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

