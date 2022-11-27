  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 27, 2022, 5:20 PM

22 militias killed in northern Syria, Iraq in two days

22 militias killed in northern Syria, Iraq in two days

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that 22 Kurdish militias were killed during military operations in northern Syria and Iraq in the past 48 hours.

The Ministry of Defense of Turkey announced on Sunday that 22 Kurdish militants, including 10 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq and 12 members of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the north of Syria were killed during the country's military operations in the last two days.

News sources reported that at least 125 militants and civilians have been killed or wounded in Turkish air operations in the Kurdish areas in northern Syria over five days.

Simultaneously, with the intensification of Ankara’s threats regarding ground attacks on northern Syria, the media have released footage depicting the entry of Turkish military equipment to the north of Syria.  

Last Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Turkey is planning to continue its offensive aimed at "eliminating terrorist bases" in northern Iraq and Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had pointed to the possibility of ground forces participating in the Turkish offensive in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

SKH/FNA14010906000115

News Code 194165

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News