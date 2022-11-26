US-baked SDF again rejects any links with Istanbul blast

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander told the media on Saturday the group had nothing to do with the recent explosion in Istanbul and demanded an international investigation into the incident.

This US-backed armed group in northern Syria threatened that if Turkey starts a war, all the shared borders between Syria and Turkey will become insecure.

Mazloum Abdi further said their forces are ready to counter any Turkish attack, noting that this time, the battle against Turkey will be different from the past ones.

MNA