Syria deploys more military forces, equipment to Ayn al-Arab

A military official has reported that at least 20 tanks and armored vehicles with heavy machine guns and cannons were dispatched to the region, according to Syrian sources.

The decision came after Turkish forces and Syria's opposition forces targeted Ayn al-Arab over 40 times with artillery attacks.

Earlier, Turkish fighters had bombarded Menagh Air Base which is home to Syrian forces.

On Sunday, the Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Major General Oleg Yegorov announced that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group have launched two rocket attacks on the Idlib de-escalation zone.

In recent days, Turkey has intensified its attacks on Aleppo, Ar Raqqah, and Al-Hasakah, leaving many civilians killed or wounded.

Some houses and a power plant were also damaged in these attacks.

The Ayn al-Arab fills the northeastern section of the governorate, and its northern boundary is along the Syria–Turkey border.

