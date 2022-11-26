  1. World
Turkish security forces arrest 42 PKK, YPG members

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Turkish security forces identified and arrested 42 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and People's Defense Units (YPG) terrorist groups in Istanbul.

These people were arrested by the Turkish counter-terrorism police in last night's operations in the cities of Şırnak, Eskişehir, and Kocaeli.

According to Turkish media, while investigating the houses of the arrested, large numbers of digital documents attributed to the PKK separationist group were also seized. 

The Turkish government has simultaneously banned holding any gatherings and marches in the cities of Van, Hakkâri, Şırnak, Diyar Bakr and Tongali for 15 days. 

