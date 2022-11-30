At least 3 killed, 28 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

At least three people were killed and more than 28 wounded when a bomb blast targeted a police patrol in Quetta’s Baleli area on Wednesday.

The injured included cops and civilians who were rushed to a nearby hospital.

"A bomb blast that targeted a police patrol wounded more than 30 people, including 15 police," a police official, Abdul Haq, told Reuters. "Out of them, a policeman, a woman and a child died."

The patrol had been guarding a polio vaccination team at the time of the suicide blast, he added.

It is estimated that 25 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast, as per Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

The explosion, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban militant group, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a text message to Reuters, came after the group ended a ceasefire with the government this week.

