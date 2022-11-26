Iraqi PM to visit Iran early next week: report

The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Saturday.

After the meeting, the Iranian ambassador told Iranian media that the Iraqi premier will pay a visit to Iran early next week at the official invitation of the Iranian president Raeisi.

It was reported earlier on Saturday that, in the meeting in Baghdad, Al-Sudani and Al-e Sadegh also discussed and exchanged views on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the Iraqi Prime Minister's public relations department, the two sides exchanged views on shared files in economic and investment fields.

It was also emphasized that the meetings between Iraq and Iran in the security case will continue until the preservation of the sovereignty of the two countries bears fruit in line with securing the interests of two friendly nations and consolidating regional security and stability.

MNA/ISNA1401090503129