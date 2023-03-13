Envoy hails Iraq efforts that led to Tehran-Riyadh agreement

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq Mohammad Kazem Ale-Sadegh attended a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed many aspects of bilateral relations and ways to develop them in line with the interests of the two nations of Iraq and Iran.

The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized the balanced position of Iraq towards the dialogue in order to achieve stability in the region and support sustainable development for all brotherly and friendly nations on the path of progress and prosperity.

Ale-Sadegh also conveyed Iran's message to Iraq and appreciated Iraq's efforts that led to the recent understanding between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian envoy also met and held talks with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.

In this meeting, he said that Iran is determined to continue cooperation with the Iraqi side and promote bilateral ties in line with the interests of the two countries.

