Iran police seize 185K liters of smuggled fuel in S Iran

The border guard commander of Hormozgan province General Bahador Esmaili made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that Hormozgan border guards managed to confiscate 185,000 liters of diesel in Minab.

Some six defendants have been detained during the operation, he said, noting that two vessels have been confiscated in this regard.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

