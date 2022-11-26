Iran attending 9th OIC HALAL EXPO ISTANBUL 2022

The exposition features producers from 30 Muslim countries, including 13 exhibitors from Iran.

This is the first time that Iranian producers showcase their accomplishments at the Halal Expo.

The participating countries are displaying products in the fields of Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Halal Friendly Tourism and Hotels, Islamic Finance, Education & Training, Publishing, Islamic Textile & Modest Fashion as well as Franchises.

The multisector international event will wrap up on November 27.

