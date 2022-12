TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – The 10th Exhibition of Iranian-Made Laboratory Equipment and Materials (Iran Lab Expo 2022) and 23rd Exhibition of Research and Technology Exhibition were inaugurated at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Sunday.

Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mohammad-Ali Zolfigol and Vice-President for Science and Technology Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi attended the inaugural ceremony of the exhibitions.