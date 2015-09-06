  1. Culture
Iran to host Halal products exhibition

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The international exhibition on Halal products will be held in Tehran, announced head of Research Center on Halal Foodstuff of Iran's Food and Drug Organization.

Behrooz Janati said that, “the International Halal Products Exhibition which is the largest Halal fair will be held at Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla in Tehran 19-22 October.

Janati further enumerated the objectives of this international exhibition which include Upgrading Halal standards in the world, introducing the latest achievements as well as products, enhancing level of trade and exports of Halal products to the world countries and Iran's major status at global Halah trade.

“Halal products are representative of Islamic life-style in conformity with the standards of Muslims and various divine religions welcomed by the world people,” he said.

He underlined that, “as main producer of Halal products in the world, The Islamic Republic of Iran has huge potentials in the sector.”

