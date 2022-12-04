39th Istanbul Book Fair opens with Iran in attendance

The exposition features three exhibition sections (for displaying and selling books), one international section (for the introduction and exchange of book copyrights), and one event section (for the implementation of various literary and cultural programs).

“Iran Book and Literature House” is to introduce around 275 titles to bookish visitors at the fair.

Introducing 10 Iranian authors and their works, 20 titles on children, 10 titles on Sacred Defense, 1979 Islamic Revolution, and resistance literature, 30 titles on contemporary literature, and 20 more on Islamic studies and human sciences are among Iran’s programs at the event.

The Turkish exposition is being held after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

AMK/IRIB3659710